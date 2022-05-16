Save on Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Cards before price increase on June 16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only 77 days away (at the time of this writing)!

Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, along with Vicky Speth, Event Coordinator, discuss the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 102nd year.

Additionally, everyone is invited to an Open House on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn more about the many buildings and amenities at the fairgrounds available for rent. Visitors will get a tour of the facilities and more. If you can’t make the open house, interested parties can schedule a visit by contacting the office.

The dates for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7. Fun Cards are still priced at $80 each through June 15. The price will increase to $100 per Fun Card on June 16. Guests must have a Fun Card to enjoy the premiere Grandstand Music entertainment throughout the week.

Locations to buy Fun Cards besides online or at the MVF office: : Hy-Vee, Kwik Stars, and Great Southern Bank locations.

General Grounds Admission prices are as follows (does NOT allow admission to Grandstand):

Adult tickets (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $10/day

Child tickets age 4-12 (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $5/day

Kids under 3: Free every Fair day.

Grandstand Line-Up: Aug. 2: KID ROCK; Aug. 3: NELLY 7 FLO RIDA; Aug. 4: JIMMIE ALLEN; Aug. 5: CARLY PEARCE; Aug. 6: BRANTLEY GILBERT; Aug. 7th: TOBY KEITH

Special days (offering FREE admission): Tues, Aug. 2 (until 2 p.m.) is SPECIAL NEEDS DAY, Thurs., Aug. 5th is SENIOR & KIDS DAY (until 5 p.m.) Seniors get $5 admission and kids 12 & under are free, Sun., Aug. 7 is MILITARY DAY (free admission with military ID for active or inactive personnel).

Carnival Wristband Days : Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Wristbands are $25.00. From 11:00 a.m.-5.00 p.m.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds / 2815 West Locust Street / Davenport, Iowa 52804 / (563) 326-5338

Follow the fair on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.