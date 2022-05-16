Advertisement

Scott County Auditor Announces satellite service, in-office voting for Primary Election

Scott County residents can cast their early vote at the Scott County Auditor’s Office beginning Wednesday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced Monday satellite locations will be available for the Primary elections.

“Satellites are a typical service of the General Election,” Tompkins said. “However, we are happy to serve the county with five locations where every ballot style will be available.”

Satellite locations are listed on the Scott County website.

According to the auditor’s office, the first day for in-office absentee voting and mail-in ballots is Wednesday for the Primary Elections on June 7.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at 5 p.m., the auditor’s office said. The deadline to receive absentee ballots is 8:00 p.m. on Primary Election Day, June 7th.

According to the auditor’s office, mail-in absentee ballots come with free return postage. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent.

For more information about who can return a ballot contact the Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631. Tomkins said the ballot drop box will not be open for the Primary Election.

The auditor’s office is located at 600 West 4th Street, 5th Floor in Davenport. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, June 4th from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

