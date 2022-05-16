Sunny and breezy start to the week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine with scattered fair weather clouds expected this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s with a breezy northwest wind 10-20 mph.

The sky remains clear tonight with an east wind 5-10 mph as a weak cold front slides into the area. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. The cold front stalls and acts as a warm front tomorrow. There will be a wide range of temperatures from the 60s north to near 80° south. There could be a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms. The better chance of storms will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Wednesday will be cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week with chances of showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 78º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 53º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers and isolated storms. High: 77º

