Advertisement

Sunny and breezy start to the week

Trending cooler by the weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine with scattered fair weather clouds expected this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s with a breezy northwest wind 10-20 mph.

The sky remains clear tonight with an east wind 5-10 mph as a weak cold front slides into the area. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. The cold front stalls and acts as a warm front tomorrow. There will be a wide range of temperatures from the 60s north to near 80° south. There could be a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms. The better chance of storms will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Wednesday will be cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week with chances of showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 78º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 53º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers and isolated storms. High: 77º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Total lunar eclipse
May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Minor rain chance on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunny and breezy start to the week
Total eclipse
Clearing skies overnight
Spotty showers expected off and on through your Sunday, with highs in the upper 60's to low 70's.
Cool Showers For Sunday
Morning clouds will soon give way to afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 80's.
Cooler Sunday