Sunny and breezy start to the week

Trending cooler by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Quiet weather is on the way to start the new work week. We will have plenty of sunshine today, with breezy NW winds and highs in the mid 70s.  Tuesday will initially start out dry allowing temps to quickly warm to near 80º before a few showers develop.  Showers will become more widespread overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.  Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s before a cold front pushes through and brings showers and cooler air for the weekend.  By Saturday highs may only be in the mid 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy.  High: 78º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 56º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers. High: 80º

