Advertisement

Clear & Mild Tonight/Storms Possible Tomorrow

Cooler temperatures by the weekend
A pleasant evening ahead, followed by cool conditions overnight, and some active weather possible late Tuesday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- It was a lovely day across the region with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, and it looks like we may see the same thing for at least early Tuesday. It will be mostly clear and calm tonight, followed by sunny and mild conditions heading into Tuesday. Clouds and rain chances will be on the increase by afternoon, with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms continuing overnight into Wednesday. Much of that precipitation should exit by late Wednesday morning with partial clearing by evening. Look for off and on rain chances through the end of the week, and cooler 60′s by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 53°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness. A chance for afternoon showers and a few storms. High: 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late. Low: 57°.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then lingering clouds. High: 73°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Total lunar eclipse
May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

A pleasant evening ahead, followed by cool conditions overnight, and some active weather...
Clear & Mild Tonight/Storms Possible Tomorrow
There are several chances of rain this week
Sunny and breezy start to the week
Minor rain chance on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunny and breezy start to the week
Total eclipse
Clearing skies overnight