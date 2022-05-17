Digging deep; Davenport Public Library’s ‘QC Made’ takes tour of Linwood Mining

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Public Library resumed an off-site program at one of the largest mining operations in the country.

The “QC Made” series took visitors on a tour of Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp. in Buffalo on Monday. The mine extracts some of the limestone that’s used for everything from the shingles on a house to the roads cars drive on.

A Mine Engineer at Linwood, Cody Goetz was excited to get the community involved on a tour.

“It’s a very interesting process from start to finish here,” Goetz said. “I think everybody should know where the materials for some of these projects in their neighborhoods are coming from ... It’s also great for people to know that what kind of jobs are actually out there. The world is not all computerized yet. There are some hands-on things. To be able to see what it takes to make some of this stuff is pretty cool.”

In the past, “QC Made” highlighted businesses like Lagomarcino’s and Boetje’s Mustard so the community can see what it’s like to make products from the Quad Cities.

Information Services Librarian, Bill Fuhr said it was great to be able to resume the program after an almost two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s kind of ironic that what was keeping us from doing this is the ability to get people in a closed kind of environment,” Fuhr said. “We’re going into a mine. So we kind of flipped to the other end of the spectrum on that.”

Linwood mining extracts about 7,000 tons of limestone every day and about 1.6 million tons every year. Goetz said it was fun to show off what they do.

“I’m very passionate about what I do here,” Goetz said. “So it’s awesome to share my side of things and get people aware of what’s out here in their area.”

Fuhr said seeing what’s made close to home allows people to get to know their community more.

“Well, I’m as mystified as anybody,” Goetz said. “I found out that this place is one of the biggest limestone operations in the country. So we’ve been doing “QC Made” to showcase the great institutions that the Quad Cities is known for. "

To find out more about the “QC Made” series, visit the Davenport Public Library’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.