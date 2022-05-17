Few showers north today, storms overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase today as showers and a warm front set up in our area today. This front will make it between I-80 and highway 34. Areas north of the front will have scattered showers today and cooler temps in the 60s and 70s, while south of the front it will be in the 70s and 80s. Tonight showers and storms will fire up area wide with a few strong storms possible south of I-80. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat after midnight until 4AM. This will lead to cooler and cloudier conditions Wednesday with highs generally in the 70s. Another system will arrive late Thursday bringing the chance for a few more strong storms NW of the QC. Bottom line, storm chances arrive every 36 hours, but the coverage will be spotty at best.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and a few showers north. High: 75º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 59º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Lingering showers. High: 72º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.