Few showers today ahead of more rain tonight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few scattered showers possible. High temperatures will range from the 60s north to upper 70s south. The better chance of widespread rain comes overnight and into Wednesday morning. There could be some thunderstorms as well, especially in southwestern portions of the TV6 viewing area.

Rain comes to an end early Wednesday morning with drier weather expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be warmer and a little more humid with high temperatures getting into the 80s. Thursday night into Friday will be our next round of showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are possible.

Rain chances Friday into Saturday, as well as temperatures, will be determined by the timing of a cold front.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and a few showers north. High: 77º. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 58º Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers. Dry by afternoon. High: 73º

