Advertisement

Few showers today ahead of more rain tonight

Cooler temperatures by the weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few scattered showers possible. High temperatures will range from the 60s north to upper 70s south. The better chance of widespread rain comes overnight and into Wednesday morning. There could be some thunderstorms as well, especially in southwestern portions of the TV6 viewing area.

Rain comes to an end early Wednesday morning with drier weather expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday will be warmer and a little more humid with high temperatures getting into the 80s. Thursday night into Friday will be our next round of showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are possible.

Rain chances Friday into Saturday, as well as temperatures, will be determined by the timing of a cold front.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and a few showers north. High: 77º. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 58º Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers. Dry by afternoon. High: 73º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction

Latest News

More rain overnight into early Wednesday
Few showers north Tuesday, storms overnight
A pleasant evening ahead, followed by cool conditions overnight, and some active weather...
Clear & Mild Tonight/Storms Possible Tomorrow
A pleasant evening ahead, followed by cool conditions overnight, and some active weather...
Clear & Mild Tonight/Storms Possible Tomorrow
There are several chances of rain this week
Sunny and breezy start to the week