High school seniors participate in ‘Graduation Walk’ at their elementary school

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Seniors at Bettendorf High School are getting the chance to walk down memory lane before they walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

A “Graduation Walk” was held for former students of Grant Wood Elementary School Tuesday.

The soon-to-be graduates walked down the halls, greeting kindergarten through 5th grade students, and even got to catch up with former teachers.

“It’s really nice coming back and seeing all of the teachers we used to have. They all kind of look the same still, so it’s super nice and they all recognize us. They’re super excited to see us. Even though I don’t know any of the kids here, but it’s super nice seeing how they’re all super excited for us. I mean, they want to be us when they’re older,” said BHS senior Tyler Ramstack.

“I think that it’s a really special thing. It’s amazing that we can show these kids what they can do in the future and how they can grow up to be like us and graduate one day. It’s awesome to see all those teachers that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said BHS senior Katelyn Rahe.

After the walk, students caught up with their elementary school teachers and posed for pictures.

Every graduating senior at Bettendorf High School was invited to walk the halls of their old elementary school ahead of graduation on May 29.

