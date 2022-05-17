Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs E15 gasoline blend bill into law

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a biofuels bill into law Tuesday morning on a family farm near Prairie City.

The bill, HF 2128, will require gas stations across Iowa to offer gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, known as E15. It’s the first state in the nation to do so. Lawmakers say it will not only promote biofuel usage across the state but give Iowans a cheaper option at the gas pumps.

While it is already offered in many locations, all gas stations will be required sell E15 by 2026. There are exceptions for smaller, rural stations that may not have the right equipment.

