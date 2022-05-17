Luxury accommodations amid the scenic wonders of Starved Rock State Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Considered one of the best parks in the state, Starved Rock State Park in Illinois is a must-visit for families that enjoy the great outdoors.

Featuring 13 miles of trails for hiking in fascinating rock formations, bluffs, and canyons, and a large number of waterfalls, you may want to spend all day or a couple of days exploring. And to do that, you need a beautiful place to stay. Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center, One Lodge Lane, Oglesby, IL, is that perfect place.

Kathy Casstevens, Marketing Manager, discusses the facility and all it has to offer folks that want a getaway just a 90-minute drive from the Quad Cities (east on I-80). The park and lodge offer so much, visitors should consider the area more than just a day trip! Plus overnight guests get FREE priority parking and access to the indoor pool which kids of all ages love.

Visitors can relax in the comfort of an historic lodge, charming log cabins or spacious hotel rooms set among the pines, canyons and waterfalls of the park.

Among the things to do:

Hiking is the #1 activity because of the very scenic canyons, rock formations and waterfalls

River Cruises can be booked (starting June 1st) on the Eagle 1 (wheelchair accessible).

Trolley Tours (also wheelchair accessible)

“Tribute to the Stars” shows in the historic Great Hall (a hot lunch buffet is included with your ticket).

Outdoor dining on the Veranda (featuring the famous Pork Tenderloin) with a view that can’t be beat overlooking the scenic Illinois River Valley.

Live music every Friday night from 8-11pm.

Shopping

Craft beer is on tap including Starved Rock Signature Ale.

The facility also offers great meeting spaces for corporate groups where guided hiking tours can be added on to the worker’s schedules. And weddings can be booked---either indoor or outdoor nuptials. Guests can stay at the Lodge or in cabins.

Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center / Oglesby, IL / (815) 667-4211 or toll-free 1-(800) 868-7625 inquiries@starvedrocklodge.com

