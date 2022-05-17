Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at...
Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says