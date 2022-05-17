Advertisement

Manhunt ends with assault and burglary suspect arrested

David Duane Boley, 33.(Courtesy: Appanoose County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office have ended their nearly 4 day-long manhunt.

Officials say that Tuesday at approximately 3:50 pm, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of W. Washington St in Centerville, resulting in the arrest of David Boley.

Boley reportedly assaulted a Deputy on Saturday causing multiple fractures to his skull, and kicking off a manhunt of the area. On Sunday, he reportedly broke into a residence and committed a burglary.

Boley is held on several active warrants and is facing additional charges to include:

  • Two counts of drug distribution to a person under 18
  • Two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness
  • Sexual abuse in the second degree
  • Incest
  • Child endangerment
  • Assault causing serious injury
  • Disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon
  • Theft in the first degree
  • Burglary in the second degree
  • Burglary in the third degree
  • Possession of Methamphetamine - second or subsequent offense

Cristina Boley, the wife of David Boley, has also been charged with child endangerment as well as aiding and abetting burglary in the third degree.

