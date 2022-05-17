Manhunt ends with assault and burglary suspect arrested

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office have ended their nearly 4 day-long manhunt.

Officials say that Tuesday at approximately 3:50 pm, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of W. Washington St in Centerville, resulting in the arrest of David Boley.

Boley reportedly assaulted a Deputy on Saturday causing multiple fractures to his skull, and kicking off a manhunt of the area. On Sunday, he reportedly broke into a residence and committed a burglary.

Boley is held on several active warrants and is facing additional charges to include:

Two counts of drug distribution to a person under 18

Two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness

Sexual abuse in the second degree

Incest

Child endangerment

Assault causing serious injury

Disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon

Theft in the first degree

Burglary in the second degree

Burglary in the third degree

Possession of Methamphetamine - second or subsequent offense

Cristina Boley, the wife of David Boley, has also been charged with child endangerment as well as aiding and abetting burglary in the third degree.

