Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy

Officials say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach. (KCCI, APPANOOSE CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORAVIA, Iowa (KCCI) - Authorities in Iowa are searching for a suspect alleged to have attacked a sheriff’s deputy, resulting in head trauma.

Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the head. The deputy suffered several fractures to his face and was taken to the hospital.

Arthur Knowles says he and his family were in their backyard Saturday when Boley arrived at the house along Highway J-18 in Iconium, Iowa. They say Boley was pleading with them to hide a stolen tractor in the yard.

Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the head. The deputy suffered several fractures to his face and was taken to the hospital.(Source: Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, KCCI via CNN)

“He looked like he was all high and tripped out on something. He had a gun in his pocket,” Knowles said.

Knowles says he tried to calm Boley down while another family member called 911.

When an Appanoose County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, Boley allegedly hit him in the face.

“He attacked that officer. He hit that officer hard. It was terrible. There was blood all over the place on the ground,” Knowles said.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says they’re exhausting all possible leads to find Boley, who remains on the loose days after the attack.

“I hope they catch him quickly because he is dangerous,” Knowles said.

Boley already had warrants out for his arrest for sexual abuse, drug distribution to a person under 18 and child endangerment. He is expected to face more felony charges following his alleged attack on the deputy, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office says Boley could be with family in the Rathbun Lake area, Des Moines or in Missouri.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but instead call 911.

Investigators have not provided an update on the deputy’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Total lunar eclipse
May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Officials say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not...
'It was terrible': Man recalls assault on Iowa deputy amid search for suspect
Digging deep; Davenport Library takes tour of Linwood Mining
Digging deep; Davenport Public Library’s ‘QC Made’ takes tour of Linwood Mining
Londin Thomas, 8, her mom and her dad were at Tops Friendly Market to gather supplies for a...
8-year-old girl, dad hid in cooler during Buffalo mass shooting
An 8-year-old and her dad hid in a cooler when the shooter opened fire, while her mom was at...
Girl, 8, recalls moments after shooter opened fire at Buffalo supermarket