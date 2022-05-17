Meet TV6′s Hernan Gutierrez

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Hernan Gutierrez became a new member of the reporting team about six months ago. In high school he thought a career in computer sciences was where he was headed until involvement in debate changed everything. That experience helped him discover his voice and a desire to tell stories.

We learn he has had exciting internships working for NBC Sports on Olympics coverage and ESPN’s SportsCenter. His favorite stories to cover are sports-related or government.

Gutierrez grew up in Morris, IL--about 2 hours east of the QCA off of I-80. He attended Bradley University in Peoria and majored in Sports Communication.

Welcome to the staff, Hernan!

