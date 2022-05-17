Advertisement

Meet TV6′s Hernan Gutierrez

Meet TV6's Hernan Gutierrez
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally. 

Hernan Gutierrez became a new member of the reporting team about six months ago. In high school he thought a career in computer sciences was where he was headed until involvement in debate changed everything. That experience helped him discover his voice and a desire to tell stories.

We learn he has had exciting internships working for NBC Sports on Olympics coverage and ESPN’s SportsCenter. His favorite stories to cover are sports-related or government.

Gutierrez grew up in Morris, IL--about 2 hours east of the QCA off of I-80. He attended Bradley University in Peoria and majored in Sports Communication.

Welcome to the staff, Hernan!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April

Latest News

National Bike to Work Week: free bus rides & breakfast in QCA
National Bike to Work Week: free bus rides & breakfast in QCA
More rain overnight into early Wednesday
Few showers north today
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Digging deep; Davenport Library takes tour of Linwood Mining
Digging deep; Davenport Public Library’s ‘QC Made’ takes tour of Linwood Mining