National Bike to Work Week: Free bus rides, breakfast offered to bicyclists in Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The week of May 16-22 is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle during Bike to Work Week.

According to nationaltoday.com, “this week is a part of National Bike Month and includes a whole host of bike-related activities sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, which are held from coast to coast across the U.S.”

In the Quad Cities, Davenport CitiBus, Bettendorf Transit, and the Illinois Quad Cities Metro public transit are offering free rides to those who bring a bike on their way to work.

The Quad Cities Bicycle Club is handing out free breakfast next to the Arsenal Bridge on the Davenport side to all bikers during the week.

On the last day of Bike to Work Week, the QCBC will host breakfast at a different location for the first time.

Friday breakfast will be served at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island from 6 to 10 a.m.

