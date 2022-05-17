Overnight lane closures on I-74 Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Overnight lane closures between Exit 4 at Grant Street and US 67 and Exit 3 at Middle Road will happen Tuesday, weather permitting, according to the I-74 River Bridge.

Contractors will be re-striping the road in a new lane configuration, the I-74 River Bridge said.

The I-74 River Bridge asks to watch for changing traffic patterns and new lane configurations.

According to the I-74 River Bridge, soon contractors will be re-striping the new bridge and ramps with permanent pavement markings.

