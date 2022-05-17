Advertisement

Overnight lane closures on I-74 Tuesday

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Overnight lane closures between Exit 4 at Grant Street and US 67 and Exit 3 at Middle Road will happen Tuesday, weather permitting, according to the I-74 River Bridge.

Contractors will be re-striping the road in a new lane configuration, the I-74 River Bridge said.

The I-74 River Bridge asks to watch for changing traffic patterns and new lane configurations.

According to the I-74 River Bridge, soon contractors will be re-striping the new bridge and ramps with permanent pavement markings.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction

Latest News

National Bike to Work Week: free bus rides & breakfast in QCA
National Bike to Work Week: Free bus rides, breakfast offered to bicyclists in Quad Cities
More rain overnight into early Wednesday
Few showers north today
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Digging deep; Davenport Library takes tour of Linwood Mining
Digging deep: Davenport Public Library’s ‘QC Made’ takes tour of Linwood Mining