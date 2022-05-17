QC Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings at Schwiebert Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park is a cooperative of local farmers and food producers.

When you buy from this market, you’re buying directly from a Quad Cities’ producer and all products are homegrown and handmade, without exception. Among the product line up is homegrown produce, meat, eggs, and milk, as well as homemade prepared items.

John Dailey, Dailey Goat Milk, joins PSL to inform viewers about this Saturday market held 8 a.m. to noon at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island. The season will run through October. We additionally learn about his beautiful goat farm business and products.

We also learn that the QC Farmers’ Market recently announced immediate availability of matching funds for customers using Illinois SNAP benefits. Customers will be able to double their benefits to buy fresh local fruits and vegetables.

Here is a link to shop online : https://www.qcfarmersmarket.online/shop/ and viewers can follow QC Farmers’ Market on FACEBOOK.

Dailey Farms / 559 270TH St / Alexis, Illinois / Email: support@daileygoatmilk.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.