River Bandits partner with ImpactLife in ‘Out for Blood’ competition

By Evan Denton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with ImpactLife for the ‘Out for Blood’ competition. The River Bandits are competing against the Peoria Chiefs to see which team can recruit the most blood donors.

ImpactLife serves 125 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Officials said the end of the school year and summer is generally a challenging time to recruit enough blood donors to meet the region’s blood supply.

“If we can collect 3,600 donations on a weekly basis, and do that consistently, we would see about a five-day supply of all the different blood components in everything that needs to be on the shelf, ready for patient transfusions,” said Kirby Winn, ImpactLife’s public relations manager. “Unfortunately, we are about 200 to 600 donations below that target on our projections for the next several weeks.”

“People in the Quad Cities love baseball and they love helping each other, and what this partnership is all about is bringing the two together,” said Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits. “I’m excited honestly to not only help ImpactLife by getting more blood for people who need it, but I am excited to beat Peoria again.”

The minimum age to donate is 16 years old with parental consent, and the competition goes until September 9. Heller said each person who donates blood will receive a free ticket voucher.

To learn how to make a blood donation appointment, click or tap here. Donors should use group code 3038 to make sure their donation is counted under the ‘Out for Blood’ competition.

For more information on the ‘Out for Blood’ competition, click or tap here.

