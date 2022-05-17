Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Late Tonight

Sunshine & Warmth Will Return (Briefly) Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Some active and unsettled weather ahead as our next system arrives tonight. We’re looking at showers and a few storms, some possibly strong to severe, mainly southwest. That rain continues overnight into Wednesday, before coming to an end by mid to late morning. After that we’ll see clearing skies and sunshine by afternoon. Thursday will be our brief dry spell, with more sunshine and heat before showers and storms return courtesy of a cold front Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 70′s and 80′s this week, but a big cool down will take place over the weekend with highs in the 60′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Morning showers, then clearing skies. Sunshine by afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  A few clouds and mild. Low: 56°.

THURSDAY:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. High: 84°.

