Advertisement

United Steelworkers set date for vote on tentative Arconic agreement

Photo courtesy: United Steel Workers Union
Photo courtesy: United Steel Workers Union (WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers will count and announce the results for the Arconic contract vote on June 1, according to the USW communications.

USW Local 105 said in a Facebook post, that contract informational meetings will be held at the Union Hall, on Thursday after each business meeting, Friday at noon and 2 p.m. and May 23 at 6:30 a.m. and 4:”30 p.m.

Local 105 said they will hold a ratification vote on June 1 at the Waterfront Convention center from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

USW said the voting process to coordinate ratification of a master agreement across multiple states usually takes a few weeks.

That time includes time for members to review the proposed agreement on their own and at meetings with the negotiating committee, USW said.

The voting process and schedule of meetings are set by each of the local unions for their members, USW said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic

Latest News

The bill was signed on a family farm south of Prairie City.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs E15 gasoline blend bill into law
Rain moves in tonight
First Alert Forecast Tuesday afternoon 5/17: Rain chances increase tonight
One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said.
Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
Satellite locations are listed on the Scott County website.
Scott County Auditor Announces satellite service, in-office voting for Primary Election