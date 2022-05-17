United Steelworkers set date for vote on tentative Arconic agreement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers will count and announce the results for the Arconic contract vote on June 1, according to the USW communications.

USW Local 105 said in a Facebook post, that contract informational meetings will be held at the Union Hall, on Thursday after each business meeting, Friday at noon and 2 p.m. and May 23 at 6:30 a.m. and 4:”30 p.m.

Local 105 said they will hold a ratification vote on June 1 at the Waterfront Convention center from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

USW said the voting process to coordinate ratification of a master agreement across multiple states usually takes a few weeks.

That time includes time for members to review the proposed agreement on their own and at meetings with the negotiating committee, USW said.

The voting process and schedule of meetings are set by each of the local unions for their members, USW said.

