Advertisement

Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast Wichita beauty supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.(Wichita Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A woman defecated in the middle of an aisle at a beauty supply store in Kansas, ruining several wigs in the process, according to police.

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect has been identified, thanks to the help of the public, but they did not confirm if she was in custody.

Police said the incident happened May 10, writing in a Facebook post that “the defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result.”

The business owners wanted the public’s help in identifying the woman because they want to pursue criminal charges against her.

Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance, but “for the good of all of you, we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter