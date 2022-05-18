Blues Artist in Residence: Kevin Burt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities can look forward to an entire summer of blues concerts leading up to the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Blues Fest 2022 to be held September 16-17 at LeClaire Park in Davenport.

Kevin Burt is the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s Artist in Residence. Burt is an Iowa native and award-winning blues artist that will be performing locally throughout the season during the summer concert series and at Blues Fest 2022.

Watch the interview to learn more about “Live Blues” upcoming events and Blues in the Schools.

Follow the Mississippi Valley Blues Society on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.