Burlington man sentenced to 10 years in prison for firearm, drug charges

FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making bombs in his apartment.(Source: Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison on drug and firearm charges.

Laroy Dashun Redmond, 29, plead guilty on Jan. 3 to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a media release.

Redmond will serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and immediately pay a $300 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, Burlington Police Department responded to a shooting at Redmond’s residence in January 2021.

During a search, ammunition, over 400 grams of marijuana, and methamphetamine was seized by police.

In May 2021, police seized a nine-millimeter handgun, according to court records. In June 2021 a .40 caliber handgun and a distribution amount of cocaine from Redmond’s car.

Redmond admitted in a statement to police he owned the nine-millimeter gun and that his fingerprints would be found on the .40 caliber handgun, according to court records. Redmond also admitted that he carried the gun in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

According to a media release the case was investigated by the Burlington Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

