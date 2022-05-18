Advertisement

Carpetland USA has been providing superior floors and local service since 1971

Carpetland USA locally-owned since 1971
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971.

Eric Langan, President and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and how COVID lockdown time was uniquely good for sales since people were spending so much time in homes where they decided to make upgrades.

Memorial Day is annually Carpetland’s biggest sale of the year--starting next week--featuring the retailer’s best offers along with free labor on carpeting (for both pulling up the old and installing the new). As for hard floor purchases, for every square foot purchased, they will provide one square foot for free as long as the customer opts for professional installation.

Carpetland USA has stores in Davenport, Clinton, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Galesburg, Moline, Sterling, and Waterloo.

Carpetland USA / 4337 Brady Street / Davenport, IA 52806 / (563) 391-4744 / CONTACT PAGE

