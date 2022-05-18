Advertisement

Clearing & Cool Tonight/Warm Sunshine Thursday

Storms likely late Thursday night into Friday morning
Now that the clouds are clearing out, we get to enjoy a comfortable and quiet evening, with lows settling into the lower to middle 50’s.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Now that the clouds are clearing out, we get to enjoy a comfortable and quiet evening, with lows settling into the lower to middle 50′s. Warm sunshine returns to the region Thursday, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80′s. Our quiet spell of weather comes to an end as a front sweeps into the region, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail NW of the QC. Storm chances return Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday morning, as much cooler air settles into the region. We’re talking 60′s through the weekend into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 56°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. A bit breezy. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 67°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 80°.

