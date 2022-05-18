Advertisement

Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls

Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused three girls in Clinton over several years.

Richard Everett Clark, 53, is charged with three counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Saturday at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing May 24.

According to an arrest affidavit:

In March 2021, the Clinton Police Department was contacted by a detective with a police department in Sedalia, Missouri regarding an investigation into the sexual abuse of children in Missouri and Clinton.

During the investigation, police determined that in Clinton, Clark sexually abused three girls.

The abuse of the first girl started before the age of 10 and continued from 1998 through 2004. The abuse of the second girl started at the age of 10 and continued from 2000 to 2006.

The abuse of the third girl started around the age of 11 and continued from 2002 through approximately 2006.

Two of the girls became pregnant. Testing performed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Laboratory indicated that Clark was the father, according to the affidavit.

Clark was arrested Friday, online jail records show.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional...
Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage

Latest News

Looking ahead to the 2022 Illinois & Iowa Primary Elections
Looking ahead to the 2022 Illinois, Iowa Primary Elections
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County
Clearing this evening
Scattered showers this morning
The psycho therapy practice received $5,000 for start up costs.
Therapy start-up awarded first grant from new Galesburg programs