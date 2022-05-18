Advertisement

Illinois Department of Ag announces $500,000 for farmer mental health support

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the last legislative session, the Illinois General Assembly appropriated an additional $500,000 for mental health support through the Farm Family Resource Initiative. Officials say the money will ensure the program remains operational in all 102 Illinois counties throughout the fiscal year 2023.

A 24/7 mental health helpline through the Farm Family Resource Initiative is available at 1-833-FARM-SOS.

