Illinois launches ‘Middle of Everything’ tourism campaign

Enjoy Illinois: "Middle of Everything" campaign
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -Governor JB Pritzker recently announced a new tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” starring Illinois native and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Lynch--who is making her directorial debut with the initiative’s new TV ads.

“Middle of Everything” focuses on Illinois as the center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife, and natural wonders - full of experiences for visitors to discover.

Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois discusses just a few high-profile destinations and the tourism office’s curated itineraries including outdoor destinations like Matthiessen State Park and Shawnee National Forest; the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum in Springfield; plus Navy Pier, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago.

Download this .pdf Illinois Summer 2022 tour guide for more information and to plan a few road trips.

For more information on trip ideas and itineraries and to download a guide of Jane Lynch’s “Favorite Places in Illinois,” please visit: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything

ENJOY ILLINOIS (website) / FACEBOOK

