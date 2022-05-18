Illinois launches ‘Middle of Everything’ tourism campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -Governor JB Pritzker recently announced a new tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” starring Illinois native and Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jane Lynch--who is making her directorial debut with the initiative’s new TV ads.

“Middle of Everything” focuses on Illinois as the center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife, and natural wonders - full of experiences for visitors to discover.

Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois discusses just a few high-profile destinations and the tourism office’s curated itineraries including outdoor destinations like Matthiessen State Park and Shawnee National Forest; the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum in Springfield; plus Navy Pier, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago.

Download this .pdf Illinois Summer 2022 tour guide for more information and to plan a few road trips.

For more information on trip ideas and itineraries and to download a guide of Jane Lynch’s “Favorite Places in Illinois,” please visit: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything

