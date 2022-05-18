Justice Dept. announces settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit against Davenport landlord

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement on a lawsuit accusing a Davenport landlord of sexually harassing female tenants.

According to a media release posted to the department’s website, the settlement also resolves claims against 908 Bridge Cooperative which, along with Juan Goitia, owned the properties where the harassment occurred.

Under the consent order, which still must be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Goitia and 908 Bridge Cooperative will be required to pay $135,000 to compensate tenants harmed by the harassment and pay a civil penalty, according to the release.

The consent order also:

Prohibits Goitia from continuing to manage rental housing

Requires Goitia to retain an independent property manager to manage any rental properties he owns now or in the future

Requires Goitia and 908 Bridge Cooperative to obtain fair housing training and implement comprehensive non-discrimination policies and complaint procedures to prevent sexual harassment at their properties in the future

“Sexual harassment by housing providers is an illegal and egregious abuse of power that deprives tenants of their right to be safe and secure in their homes,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in the release.

“The Justice Department is committed to protecting the rights of vulnerable tenants subjected to sexual harassment and will continue to hold landlords accountable and obtain relief for survivors.”

The Fair Housing Act lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that since at least 2010, Goitia subjected female tenants to harassment that included making unwelcome sexual comments and advances, touching tenants’ bodies without their consent, entering the homes of female tenants without their consent and without prior notice, and taking adverse actions against tenants who resisted his sexual overtures or complained about the harassment, according to the release.

