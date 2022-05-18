Looking ahead to the 2022 Illinois & Iowa Primary Elections

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -In June both the Illinois and Iowa 2022 Primary Elections are set to take place.

ILLINOIS

One of the highly contested races in Illinois, is who will be the next governor of the state.

One Democrat and several Republicans are gunning for incumbent Governor J.B Pritzker’s seat.

Pritzker has one opponent on the Democratic side, retired Army Major Beverly Miles.

On the Republican side, six candidates are on the ballot.

Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf , Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan.

In Illinois here are some important dates to keep in mind for the primaries.

May 19: early in-person voting begins at your county clerk’s office.

June 12: last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23: last day for election officials to receive your mail-in ballot (so make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked before this date)

June 28: Illinois state-wide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The winners of the 2022 Illinois Primary Election will appear on the ballot as the party’s nominee for the Nov. 8 General election.

IOWA

In Iowa, the primaries take place June 7th, however Iowans can start requesting absentee ballots by mail May 18th.

Those requests must be submitted by May 23rd, after that voters can vote absentee at the auditors office in Davenport.

Candidates running for governor is incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, she is the only Republican and Deidre Dejear is the only Democrat running for the office.

Two Republicans and three Democrats are running for a U.S Senate seat.

Jim Carlin is going up against incumbent Chuck Grassley for the Republican nomination.

Former Congresswoman Abbey Finkenauer, Admiral Michael Franken, and Dr. Glenn Hurst are all gunning for the democratic party nomination.

