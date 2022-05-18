Advertisement

Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County

Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in the 22000 block of Morning Sun Road the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been found dead after a vehicle accident into a creek.

Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in the 22000 block of Morning Sun Road the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived they found a red Jeep Grand Cherokee partially submerged in the creek.

Deputies then found the vehicle to be occupied by a male driver who was deceased.

The driver has been identified as William Walter Totemeier (60) of New London.

Upon further investigation, deputies found Totemeier was traveling southbound on Morning Sun Road when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve.

The vehicle then proceeded to enter the ditch, rolled over a culvert before resting partially in the creek.

The accident is believed to have happened in the evening hours of Sunday.

