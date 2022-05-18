Advertisement

Police: Mother accused of throwing baby on concrete resulting in her death

By WLBT.com Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi mother charged with capital murder was given no bond after making her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Police say Makaylia Jolley “repeatedly and forcibly” threw her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road last Thursday.

The two-month-old died two days later, according to WLBT.

The 20-year-old was initially charged with child abuse and attempted murder of her infant daughter.

According to Rankin County Judge Richard Redfern, those charges have been upgraded to child abuse and capital murder.

Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department said the baby’s horrific death leaves many unanswered questions as to why this happened, and those answers will be revealed soon.

“The one thing that I really hope is that now that the process begins to move along is that we can all come back to healing, that the city can start healing and come together, that it is a horrible, horrible case,” Flynn said. “But now let justice do what it’s going to do, let the legal system work the way that it’s going to work.”

Jolley had several family members in the courtroom during the hearing, including her mother and father.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said his office would be seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County
Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional...
Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden warns of ‘another tough hurricane season’ this year
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion...
Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says