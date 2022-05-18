Port Byron man facing possession, eluding charges following high-speed chase in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Port Byron was arrested Tuesday after police say he led Bettendorf police on a high-speed chase, hit a retaining wall, then ran away from officers.

Jeffrey Ponce Jr., 37, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, according to court records.

He also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to maintain control, driving on the wrong side of two-way highway, windshield and window requirements, failure to obey traffic control device and improper rear lamps.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, a Bettendorf officer attempted to pull over a white Nissan Altima with a non-functional middle brake light on State Street near 8th Street.

The driver, later identified as Ponce, sped away from police and drove east on State Street. During the chase, he was driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Stop sticks were deployed by officers near the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road. Ponce continued to drive.

In the 900 block of Middle Road, Ponce crossed over the median and then drove into a private parking lot and hit a retaining wall.

Ponce then ran from the car and was arrested by police.

Police found a clear bag of methamphetamine, a pipe containing methamphetamine residue, and a pipe containing marijuana residue.

Ponce’s license was suspended in Illinois, and he has no valid driver’s license in Iowa. He also had no have proof of insurance and an illegal window tint, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 27.

According to court records, Ponce also is facing three counts of forgery and three counts of third-degree theft in an unrelated case.

According to arrest affidavits, Ponce cashed stolen checks on Dec. 22, 27 and Jan. 11, in Davenport and LeClaire.

On Dec. 22 about 11:57 a.m. Ponce cashed a stolen check at CBI Bank in Davenport for $1,206.27, the affidavit said. The check was stolen from The Quarry LLC mailbox.

On Dec. 27 about 1:30 p.m., Ponce cashed a stolen check at CBI Bank in Davenport for $1,276.36the affidavit said. The check was stolen from McCoy Homes, Ponce identified himself as Jeffery Ponce Jr., the owner of the business.

On Jan. 11, about 12:27 p.m. cashed a check at First Central State Bank in LeClaire for $1489.79, the affidavit said. The check was stolen from McCoy Homes’ mailbox.

According to police, Ponce was identified in a video provided by the banks from each time he cashed a check.

A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for July 1.

Ponce was being held in the Scott County Jail Wednesday on a $34,000 bond.

