RDA awards gambling proceeds to community organizations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regional Development Authority Board, which holds the license to the Rhythm City Casino, has approved 77 community grant awards, totaling $1,950,802 in gambling proceeds to support area nonprofit, civic, and governmental organizations. $250,000 will be paid as multi-cycle commitments to Humility Housing and Service, Inc. for an affordable housing project ($125,000) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center for their Putnam Reimagined project ($125,000) to complete awards from the fall, 2021 grants cycle.

For the spring 2022 grants cycle, economic development projects received 23-percent of the total funds, proposals for arts, culture, and education received 41-percent, and support to human services received 3-percent. Additionally, 18-percent is being allocated to support affordable housing efforts.

In June 2021, the RDA Board prioritized affordable housing, life skills (e.g., parenting, home ownership, work force access, etc.), and mental health as key issues.

The Fall 2022 grant cycle application will be available online by July 31, 2022, will be due end of the day on 9-30-22, and can be found on the RDA website: www.rdauthority.org

The organizations and their projects named in the spring distribution can be found below:

$5,000 Association of Fundraising Professionals Empowering QC Fundraisers and Strengthening the Nonprofit Community

$20,000 Augustana College Prison Education Program Access and Reentry Success Liaison

$17,000 Ballet Quad Cities Rebranding to Improve Ballet Quad Cities’ Long-term Sustainability

$48,174 Bethany for Children & Families Expanding School-Based Therapy to Children in Scott County Post-Pandemic

$25,000 Bettendorf Public Library Foundation Technology Upgrades Bettendorf Library to Better Serve the Community

$10,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters Mississippi Valley Igniting potential through creativity and expression

$3,800 Blue Grass American Legion Post #711 Parking Lot Repair for Safety

$20,000 Boys & Girls Clubs Mississippi Valley Van for Davenport Youth Center

$14,800 Cafe On Vine Purchase and Install A Backup Generator

$6,000 Child Abuse Council Technology upgrades and support

$12,416 Children’s Therapy Center of the QC Replacement of HVAC System $38,000 City of Buffalo Band Shelter

$31,825 City of Eldridge Police Department Operation: Patrol Ready

$15,900 Community Action of Eastern Iowa Minority and Small Business Contractor Development

$40,000 Community Health Care, Inc. Improving Comfort, Efficiency and Safety for CHC’s Davenport Patients

$25,000 Dress for Success Quad Cities Career Connections

$5,000 Empower House Building Capacity to Better Serve Survivors of Traumatic Brain Injury

$15,000 Family Museum Summer 2022 Exhibit

$30,000 Figge Art Museum Bridging the gap: Operational support to the Figge Art Museum.

$15,000 Freight House Farmers Market Music at the Market $21,000 Friendly House Critical Lighting and Electrical Upgrade Installation

$125,000 Friends of MLK, INC MLK Park 2022

$50,000 Friends of the Quad Cities Visit Quad Cities Reunite and Reignite

$6,000 German American Heritage Center Access/Inclusion Tours at German American Heritage Center & Museum

$5,000 GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities “i have a Voice” Gala 2022

$20,000 Hand In Hand Hand in Hand Summer Programming

$19,134 Handicapped Development Center Promoting health & fitness for people with disabilities

$10,000 Heart of Hope Ministries Building bridges through Giving Hope House

5,000 Hot Glass Inc. Glass Art Field Trips for Local At Risk Teens

$5,000 Humane Society of Scott County Needs Assessment to Determine Feasibility of New Facility

$24,360 Humble Dwellings Provide beds for disadvantaged clients to have a place to sleep comfortably

$20,000 Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America Summer Camp Readiness

$10,000 Iowa College Access Network Career and College Attainment Post COVID-19

$12,500 Iowa Healthiest State Initiative Double Up Food Bucks $20,000 Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates Leverage Employer Partnerships to Prepare Underserved Youth for Careers

$10,000 Iowa Legal Aid Scott County Eviction Diversion Project

$15,000 Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today

$4,000 Keep Scott County Beautiful Xstream Cleanup – Volunteer Recruitment & Growth

$5,000 Kinnas House Of Love Inc. Kinna’s Corner

$4,936 Long Grove Community Center Beautify the Community Center: Improving and investing in the Community

$5,000 Lotus Blossoms Inc Life Skills Development for Youth

$11,000 Midwest Writing Center Local Writers and Publications Promoting Education, Heritage, and Culture

$10,000 Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency AAC (augmentative and alternative communication) Device Project

$20,000 Mississippi Valley Blues Society Improving Communication to Build Organizational Capacity for Blues Society

$28,000 One Eighty Renovations to Hope Center to serve West Davenport residents

$3,000 Opera Quad Cities Opera In The Neighborhood

$1,000 Pearl’s Mission Operation Warmth

$45,000 Project Renewal Youth Program Expansion & Renovations $12,500 QC Community Broadcasting Group, Inc. Media Messaging for Mental Health

$10,000 QC INTERFAITH, INC People Pioneer Solutions

$13,500 Quad Cities Astronomical Society Construction of a New Roll-off Roof Building at Menke Observatory

$50,000 Quad Cities Chamber Foundation - Iowa Talent Attraction/Development and Business Growth

$5,000 Quad Cities Jazz Festival, LTD Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series

$25,000 Quad Cities Open Network QCON SEAP Spring 2022

$50,000 Quad Cities Open Network QCON Zero Suicide Initiative 2022

$35,000 Quad City Arts Festival of Trees 2022 “Peppermint Forest”

$25,000 Quad City Botanical Center Ability Garden

$42,685 Quad City Music Academy Completion of Foundational Deanery Building Renovation Project

$50,000 Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Concert Season 2022-23

$10,350 Quad City Veterans Outreach Center New Floor Project

$20,000 Scott County Housing Council Community Alliance of Tenants (CAT) Demonstration Project

$40,000 Scott County Housing Council Preservation and Rehab of 42 Affordable Housing units in Scott County

$75,000 Scott County Housing Council Preservation and Creation of Affordable Housing Units

$15,000 Scott County Library System Meeting Room Improvements for the Eldridge/Princeton Branch Libraries

$15,000 STEAM on Wheels Using STEAM to Engage and Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators

$24,000 Testimonies of Hope, Inc/Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope Argrow’s House: Helping Domestic Violence Survivors Heal and Thrive

$6,392 The Clothing Center Minnies Maison Inc. Technology Upgrades to Provide Clothing to More Quad Citizens in Need

$11,000 The First Tee of the Quad Cities Program Supplies for Expansion to Emeis Golf Course

$33,600 Together Making A Better Community (TMBC) CoWork...Together!

$5,000 Treasure Box U-S Keys to Creativity and Success

$4,000 Underwear Because We Care Providing Underwear to those in need

$6,000 Unity House of Davenport Additional Mental Health Support to Help QC Men Recovering from Addiction

$101,430 Vera French Foundation Peer-Run Drop-In & Clubhouse Expansion at Vera French’s Carol Center Cycle 61 New Multi-Cycle Commitments

$50,000 Family Resources, Inc. Bridging the GAP for Survivor Services ($100,000 over two cyces)

$52,500 Salvation Army Family Services Shelter to Stability Project (105,000 over two cycles) Prior Cycle Commitments

$125,000 Humlity of Mary Affordable Housing (2 of 2 - complete) $125,000 Putnam Museum and Science Center Capital Renovation (2 of 2 - complete)

$1,950,802 Total Cycle 61 Allocation

