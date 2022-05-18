Scattered showers this morning followed by some afternoon sun.

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Showers and a few storms will move into the area this morning with most of the area drying out by the early afternoon hours. The strongest storms look to miss us to the south this morning, so any storm we do get will be scattered in coverage and likely bringing only heavy downpours and lightning as the threat. Highs today should recover to the mid 70s with breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. It will feel like summer on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Thursday night into Friday morning will be the next time to watch for strong storms as a cold front enters the picture. This front will bring a hail and high wind threat for areas NW of the QC. The front will be east of the Mississippi by Friday afternoon and is expected to become active again, so there will be another chance for a few strong storms. We will be much cooler this weekend with high only in the 60s with scattered showers on Saturday.

TODAY: Scattered morning showers. High: 75º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 56º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 88º

