Sterling man charged with burglarizing home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man was arrested Wednesday after police said he burglarized a home in Sterling in February.

Jordan J. Van Meter, 26, was charged with residential burglary, theft over $500, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a requisite firearms owner identification card, and possession of firearm ammunition without a requisite firearms owner identification card.

The Sterling Police Department and Twin City Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 4:30 Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Police said they recovered several items allegedly stolen from another Sterling residence on Feb. 16.

Van Meter is being held in the Whiteside County jail without bond, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about the burglary to contact Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

