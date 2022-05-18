Strong Storms Possible This Evening/Overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Showers and storms continue to work their way across parts of Iowa and Illinois, but the severe weather threat will diminish as storms weaken. That rain continues overnight into Wednesday, before coming to an end by mid to late morning. After that we’ll see clearing skies and sunshine by afternoon. Thursday will be our brief dry spell, with more sunshine and heat before showers and storms return courtesy of a cold front Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 70′s and 80′s this week, but a big cool down will take place over the weekend with highs in the 60′s.

A few strong storms passing through the region overnight could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. (KWQC)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then clearing skies. Sunshine by afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low: 56°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 84°.

