Therapy start-up awarded first grant from new Galesburg programs

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A women-owned business in Galesburg was the first recipient of a grant from four new programs.

In late February Galesburg City Council approved four new programs the city aimed at attracting diverse businesses. At its May 2 meeting, it awarded the first grant for women and minority-owned start-up businesses.

The Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development helped to develop these new programs using American Rescue Plan Act funds. President Ken Springer said these programs hope to attract businesses that Galesburg needs.

“it’s always great to have another tool in the toolbox,” Springer said. “Really what these programs are, are just additional tools that we can use to help accelerate growth in this economy and help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.”

The first recipient of one of the grants was Amanda Powell and her start-up Therapy for Positive Aging. She’s a licensed social worker and has practiced psychotherapy for 18 years.

Powell specializes in older populations, who she said often have stigmas around seeking help for their mental health.

“I think we’re seeing such a culture shift,” Powell said. “People are more open to seeking help and doing that in the privacy of a therapy room. So I really think that this population I’m targeting, we’re going to see kind of a shift in using this type of service. "

Powell approached Springer’s team before the city council greenlit the programs. Once they were officially launched Springer knew she’d be a great applicant.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better first grant to come out of this program,” Springer said. “It meets a major community need and it checks all the boxes of the ... intended use of the program. It’s just a perfect fit.”

Therapy for Positive Aging received $5,000 to cover start-up costs. Powell hopes to use the grant to cover the costs of supplies and furniture for her new office

“I was confident in my skills, and I was confident in the need, but I was concerned about the startup cost,” Powell said. “So this just eased my mind and gave me exactly what I needed to get going on it.”

The four programs received $250,000 every year for the next three years. Applications for this year are still being accepted. For more information visit the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development’s website.

