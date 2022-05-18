Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Davenport who is wanted on multiple murder charges in Linn County.

20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress is a suspect in two Cedar Rapids homicides - those of Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson - both of whom died of gunshot wounds. Police said both were targeted cases.

On May 13th, U.S. Marshals developed information indicating Childress was no longer residing in Cedar Rapids and began coordinating with the U.S. Marshal fugitive task force in the Southern District of Iowa. Then, Tuesday afternoon, task forces identified Childress exiting a vehicle in the 7000 block of Hillandale Road in Davenport.

Marshals took Childress into custody without incident.

Kazius Jarekaiser Childress
Kazius Jarekaiser Childress(KCRG)

Cedar Rapids Investigators report that they were recently provided video surveillance verifying that Childress shot Cordal Lewis. Police say the video surveillance showed Lewis running away from Childress who shot at him several times.

Police also say video and audio recordings confirm the vehicle on video surveillance at the scene of Lewis’ death matched the same description as a vehicle present where Johnson was shot. Childress reportedly admitted to officials to being present at the scene when Johnson was shot.

Childress has been charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree and Going Armed with Intent for the homicides of Cordal Lewis on January 27th, 2022, and Kavon Johnson on January 28th, 2022.

Officials believe there are individuals that possess knowledge of the facts and circumstances of both homicides, and are encouraging those persons to come forward and cooperate with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County
Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional...
Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Latest News

He is being held in the Whiteside County jail without bond.
Sterling man charged with burglarizing home
Illinois: The Middle of Everything tourism campaign
Illinois launches ‘Middle of Everything’ tourism campaign
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls
Looking ahead to the 2022 Illinois & Iowa Primary Elections
Looking ahead to the 2022 Illinois, Iowa Primary Elections
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County