Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County

Latest News

Nashville-based company puts Sterling’s Northland Mall back on the market
Nashville-based company puts Sterling’s Northland Mall back on the market
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
Suburban Chicago boy, 3, fatally struck by school bus IDed
Suburban Chicago boy, 3, fatally struck by school bus IDed
Bicyclists across the Quad Cities gathered Wednesday night to ride in silence and solidarity...
Ride of Silence raises awareness for bicyclists on roads