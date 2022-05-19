Baby formula shortage: Are any alternatives safe for young babies?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With many store shelves empty, some parents are looking for alternatives to infant formula to feed their babies. Dr. Bill Langley says doctors recommend breast milk for infants up to one year. For women who stopped breast feeding or never started, they can no longer produce milk.

When it comes to trying to stretch out formula or homemade remedies, Langley says they are not safe. He says formula is chemically balanced to meet a baby’s delicate needs. He adds cow’s milk for those under 6 months can be harmful to the kidneys.

