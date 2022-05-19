Advertisement

Baby formula shortage: Are any alternatives safe for young babies?

By Marcia Lense
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With many store shelves empty, some parents are looking for alternatives to infant formula to feed their babies. Dr. Bill Langley says doctors recommend breast milk for infants up to one year. For women who stopped breast feeding or never started, they can no longer produce milk.

When it comes to trying to stretch out formula or homemade remedies, Langley says they are not safe. He says formula is chemically balanced to meet a baby’s delicate needs. He adds cow’s milk for those under 6 months can be harmful to the kidneys.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls

Latest News

There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Police presence near Davenport elementary school causes brief lockdown Thursday
Gavel on sounding block
Man sentenced to federal prison in connection with fatal Davenport overdose
Chance of storms late tonight north.
First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon: Chance of storms north tonight
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61