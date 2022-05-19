Breezy and warmer Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with a breezy south/southwest wind 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s north, to near 90° farther south.

A cold front will spark rain and thunderstorms tonight to our northwest. There are still some questions as to how these storms will develop. They will track southeast into the TV6 viewing area after midnight. Severe weather threat looks low in our area. There could be a few lingering showers or isolated thunderstorms tomorrow morning.

There will be a wide range in temperatures Friday as the front tracks through. Highs will be in the 60s northwest, to the lower 80s southeast. The best chance for isolated showers and storms will be east of the Mississippi River.

It will be cooler this weekend with a chance of scattered showers Saturday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. High: 88º. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms northwest. Low: 67º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Few storms with cooling afternoon temps. High: 77º

