Breezy and warmer today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We are on track for one last warm day this week before a cold front brings chances for storms and cooler weather for the weekend. Today south winds and sunshine should boost highs well into the 80s. Tonight a cold front will enter the region NW of the QC and storms will develop along it. Current trends have these storms come together as a large batch of storms that will dive SE into the QCA. If this scenario plays out, strong winds will be possible overnight and heavy rain is likely for a large number of us. The timing will be after midnight, so make sure you have a way to get alerts. A cold front will then move through the area on Friday. This will set up a large range in temps from the 60s north to the 80s in the south. The question becomes where does it end up in the afternoon. Storms will develop along it and possibly become severe with hail the primary threat. Current trends have this east of the QCA by the afternoon hours keeping our threat low. This front will stall SE of the area Friday night and become the focus of shower activity for us on Saturday, This means highs will only be in the 50s and 60s this weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. High: 88º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms NW. Low: 67º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms with cooling afternoon temps. High: 77º

