Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break caused water to shoot into the air just off Highway 61 in Davenport Thursday morning.

The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.

According to Iowa American Water, it was a routine break and no customers should be affected by the emergency repair work.

Repairs are expected to be complete Thursday afternoon, Iowa American Water said.

