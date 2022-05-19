Advertisement

Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break caused water to shoot into the air just off Highway 61 in Davenport Thursday morning.

The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.

According to Iowa American Water, it was a routine break and no customers should be affected by the emergency repair work.

Repairs are expected to be complete Thursday afternoon, Iowa American Water said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Man sentenced to federal prison in connection with fatal Davenport overdose
Chance of storms late tonight north.
First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon: Chance of storms north tonight
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Water main break on Highway 61 in Davenport
Cooler this weekend
Breezy and hot today