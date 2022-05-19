CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate bar fight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Coal Valley police are investing a fight at Crabby’s Bar that injured a person in April.

The Coal Valley Police Department responded to Crabby’s Bar, in the 800 block of West 1st Street for a reported fight on April 23.

According to police a person had extensive jaw injuries and was transported to Iowa City for surgery.

Coal Valley police said they need to talk to the person in the photo, who is a person of interest, according to crime stoppers of the Quad Cities.

If you have information about the person of interest, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

