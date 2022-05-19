Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on firearm charge

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

John Benford, 40, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

