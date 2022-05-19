Gun in 8-year-old’s backpack goes off at school, mom charged

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a mother has been charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tatanina Kelly appeared in court on Wednesday on three misdemeanor child endangerment counts. A judge ordered her release from jail on $1,000 bond.

Prosecutors say the 8-year-old boy found the gun under his mother’s bed and took it to school Tuesday morning. They say the gun discharged inside the boy’s backpack and that the bullet ricocheted off the floor and grazed the classmate.

The child was taken to a hospital in good condition.

