Man sentenced to federal prison in connection with fatal Davenport overdose

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Chicago man was sentenced Tuesday to 294 months; or 24 years and five months, in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death.

Antonio Larvell Thomas, Jr., 25, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term, and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, law enforcement started investigating Thomas in 2019 for his involvement in a heroin and methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities area.

Multiple controlled buys were conducted where Thomas arranged to distribute fentanyl purported to be heroin to a cooperating individual, according to court records. Thomas was implicated in multiple drug and gun seizures conducted by law enforcement.

According to court records Thomas’s girlfriend was found unresponsive in a Davenport hotel room she shared with him on Jan. 5, 2020. She was pronounced dead and an autopsy revealed she died of a fentanyl overdose.

The fentanyl she ingested belonged to Thomas, court records said. Thomas was arrested for being in possession of additional fentanyl.

On Dec. 18, 2020, Thomas pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and admitted that death resulted from the fentanyl he was distributing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.