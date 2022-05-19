Advertisement

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to a press release Thursday, the Davenport Police Department says an accident involving a car and motorcycle has left one person dead from their injuries.

Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS say they responded to the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street at 8:23 pm Wednesday for a report of a accident.

Investigators say a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Kimberly Road and took a left turn on Fairmount St., hitting an eastbound 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Police say the adult male driving the motorcycle was transported to Genesis Hospitals where he died from crash related injuries.

The identity of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators say the driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to Trinity Hospitals with minor injuries.

Police shut down the area for five hours to investigate the scene, and the roads have since been reopened.

Davenport Police say an investigation is ongoing.

